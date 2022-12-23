Netherlands to allocate EUR 2.5 bln in aid to Ukraine – Zelensky-Rutte talk

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced the decision of the Netherlands to allocate EUR 2.5 billion as assistance to the Ukrainian side.

"I had an important conversation with Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte. I thanked for the decision to allocate EUR 2.5 billion to help Ukraine fight against the aggressor," Zelensky said on Telegram on Friday.

"We appreciate the support of the Netherlands! We continue to work together on strengthening defense capabilities, energy stability and restoring critical infrastructure," the head of state said.