20:40 04.08.2025

Dutch PM talks to Zelenskyy regarding announced aid package for Ukraine

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof said he had a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who expressed gratitude for the funding of the US arms package (including Patriot components and missiles) worth EUR 500 million.

"I have just spoken on the phone with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is very grateful to the Netherlands for the EUR 500 million of military aid package announced today. The Netherlands is the first country to fulfill the agreements concluded between NATO and the USA to purchase, among other things, American air defense weapons for Ukraine," the Prime Minister said on X.

He stressed that the promised weapons are urgently needed, as Ukraine is still fighting daily against ongoing Russian aggression.

"By doing this, Ukraine is also fighting for the freedom and security of Europe," Schoof said.

In turn, Zelenskyy thanked the Netherlands for the package provided, and noted that this decision was one of the practical results of the NATO summit in The Hague.

"Ukraine, and therefore all of Europe, will receive more protection from Russian terror. I am sincerely grateful to the Netherlands for its significant contribution to strengthening the Ukrainian air shield – I have just discussed this with Prime Minister Dick Schoof. The EUR 500 million package is American weapons, in particular missiles for the Patriots. The first such step among NATO countries and at a time when Russia is trying to scale up its strikes. This will definitely help protect the lives of our people!" Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel.

He thanked NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte for his determination to strengthen Ukraine's defense.

"I am grateful to Dick Schooff for today's decision, and we look forward to his visit to Ukraine!" the president concluded.

