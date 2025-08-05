Rutte informs Zelenskyy about work with countries that are ready to join initiative to purchase US weapons

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a call with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

"In two days, we have already received over $1 billion from our European partners – NATO members – for the purchase of American weapons. This is evidence that NSATU [NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine] is working, and the decision of the Hague Summit of the Alliance is being implemented. I thanked Mark for this. Mark also spoke about work with other countries that are also ready to join this initiative," Zelenskyy said in the Telegram channel.

The President of Ukraine informed about the situation in Kharkiv and other Ukrainian cities that Russia is shelling more intensively, and about the situation on the front, the needs of soldiers.

In addition, the parties discussed diplomatic work with partners to increase cooperation and support for Ukraine. "There are good proposals. We will implement them," Zelenskyy said.

In turn, Rutte said that funding from allies for American equipment is important to help Ukraine defend itself.

"Good conversation with President Zelenskyy welcoming over $1 bn [billion] in funding from Allies for US equipment for Ukraine, coordinated by NATO. This support is essential to save lives, help Ukraine defend itself, and achieve a just and lasting peace," Rutte said on the X social network.