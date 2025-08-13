Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:08 13.08.2025

Zelenskyy, Merz discuss strengthening Ukrainian air defense with two additional Patriot systems

2 min read

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Federal Chancellor of Germany Friedrich Merz, during which, in particular, they discussed increased defense support and reliable security guarantees.

"An important and meaningful meeting with Chancellor Friedrich Merz... We talked about our recent contacts with partners and further interaction with allies, increased defense support, Germany's participation in the new PURL initiative, strengthening Ukrainian air defense with two additional Patriot systems and missiles for them, reliable security guarantees," Zelenskyy said in Telegram.

He thanked the Chancellor for organizing a joint teleconference between U.S. President Donald Trump and the leaders of European countries.

"Thank you for supporting Ukraine and for organizing today's meetings: the online meeting of leaders and the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing. Thank you for showing sincere unity and leadership now," Zelenskyy said.

He said the fate of achieving peace in Ukraine requires continuing pressure on Russia.

"We have a common understanding: as long as Russia does not take any steps towards peace, it is necessary to continue pressure on it and strengthen support for Ukraine. And this is very important. I sincerely appreciate all the assistance from Germany and our relations, which give real results in protecting life," Zelenskyy said.

