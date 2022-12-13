Facts

11:42 13.12.2022

Zelensky proposes to create Paris mechanism for coordinating efforts in response to Russian energy terror

 In order to create a special mechanism for coordinating efforts – the Paris Mechanism – which will make it possible to give timely and effective responses to every challenge of Russian energy terror, the President of Ukraine said.

"So far, unfortunately, we do not have such a modern air defense system that could shoot down 100% of Russian missiles and drones, but we can create a decision-making system that can 100% deprive Russia of terrorist tactics," he said at an international conference on Solidarity with the Ukrainian people in Paris on Tuesday.

