Missile falls down near Briceni in Moldova – Interior Ministry

The Border Police of Moldova found a fallen missile near the city of Briceni in the north of the country, the Interior Ministry of Moldova has said on Monday.

"Recently, a missile was found in a garden near the city of Briceni. The explosive item was discovered by a border police patrol, which strengthened its attention in connection with today's Russian bombing. In accordance with the action plans of the Interior Ministry, the border police have intensified patrolling and increased the level of attention in the area of Briceni and Ocniţa police stations," it said.

The police and border guards have cordoned off the area where the missile was found. Specialists from the Interior Ministry, bomb experts and the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations are expected to arrive to the scene.