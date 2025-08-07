Ukraine and Moldova should open first negotiating clusters with EU together – Sybiha

Ukraine and Moldova should open the first clusters on negotiations on joining the EU together, everything is ready for this, said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha.

"The path of Ukraine and Moldova to the European Union is as indivisible as our security. This is in line with Romania's national interests. The strength and influence of Ukrainian-Moldovan unity on the path to the European Union have worked repeatedly," he said during a statement for the media together with Romanian Foreign Minister Oana-Silvia Toiu.

Sybiha called for "preserving this unity at the most crucial moments in order to achieve common success."

"We must open the first clusters with Moldova together. Everything is ready for this," the minister said.