Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:40 02.06.2025

Enemy hits Zaporizhia with missile, five people killed, nine injured

1 min read
Russian troops hit Zaporizhia with a missile, also shelled Zaporizhia region, as a result of which five people were killed, and nine injured, reported head of the regional military administration Ivan Fedorov.

"Five people were killed, and nine were injured as a result of enemy attacks on Zaporizhia region. During the day, the occupiers launched 593 strikes on 16 settlements of Zaporizhia region. The enemy launched one missile strike on Zaporizhia," he wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the enemy carried out 12 air strikes on Ternuvate, Kamianske, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Kopan, and 351 UAVs of various modifications (mostly FPV) attacked Zaporizhia, Lobkove, Kamianske, Huliaipole, Scherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Novodarivka, and Vasynivka.

Also, six MLRS attacks covered Kamianske, Novodarivka, Mala Tokmachka and Luhivske, and 223 artillery strikes fell on the territory of Bilenke, Lobkove, Kamianske, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Scherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne and Novodarivka.

In addition, 56 reports of damage to apartments, private houses, cars and infrastructure were received.

