Ukraine, Moldova and Romania emphasize urgent need to restore peace for Ukraine, respecting its sovereignty and territorial integrity

Ukraine, Moldova and Romania "highly appreciate the dynamic efforts" of the US President Donald Trump administration and the participating states of the Coalition of the Willing in finding potential paths to a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

This is stated in a joint statement by the Foreign Ministers of Ukraine, the Republic of Moldova and Romania. The corresponding statement was signed by the Foreign Ministers of Ukraine and Moldova following a meeting in Chernivtsi on Friday, August 8.

The three countries welcome all efforts aimed at creating the right conditions for such peace, including by strengthening Ukraine's capacity to resist Russia's aggressive war and to achieve peace through force.

The ministers also welcome the EU's new strategic approach to the Black Sea, aimed at strengthening interconnections for a secure, stable and prosperous region. The parties confirmed their "firm commitment to actively participating in the concrete implementation of this strategic approach."

At the same time, the foreign ministers strongly condemned Russia's unprecedented and systematic hybrid attacks against Europe, in particular against critical infrastructure and democratic processes. In this context, the Ministers reaffirmed their strong support for the Republic of Moldova ahead of the upcoming parliamentary elections (28 September 2025), condemning Russian interference and stressing the need for free, transparent and democratic elections. The Heads of Departments committed to fostering closer cooperation to counter Russian hybrid threats and strengthen shared resilience. Given the increasing threats from Russia in the digital space, the parties agreed to take concrete measures to further strengthen our cooperation in countering hybrid and cyber threats.

Romania and the Republic of Moldova reaffirm their strong commitment to cooperating with Ukraine and the international community to ensure effective and sustainable post-war recovery and reconstruction.

In addition, the parties emphasized the importance of the trilateral format of interaction Ukraine - the Republic of Moldova - Romania for bringing the states closer together and confirmed their firm commitment to continuing the development of cooperation in this format. In this context, they welcomed the results of the meeting in the trilateral format Ukraine - the Republic of Moldova - Romania at the level of heads of state (June 11, 2025, Odessa) and expressed their readiness to organize the next meeting at the level of heads of government of the three states.

The Foreign Ministers also reaffirmed their determination to support the establishment of a Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine, which should be able to ensure comprehensive criminal accountability for the crime of aggression committed by the political and military leadership. The countries pledged to make efforts to strengthen international mechanisms, including through the #BringKidsBackUA initiative, to facilitate the safe return of Ukrainian civilians, including children, who have been illegally deported or forcibly displaced by the aggressor state.