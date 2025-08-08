Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:58 08.08.2025

Ukraine, Moldova and Romania emphasize urgent need to restore peace for Ukraine, respecting its sovereignty and territorial integrity

3 min read
Ukraine, Moldova and Romania emphasize urgent need to restore peace for Ukraine, respecting its sovereignty and territorial integrity

Ukraine, Moldova and Romania "highly appreciate the dynamic efforts" of the US President Donald Trump administration and the participating states of the Coalition of the Willing in finding potential paths to a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

This is stated in a joint statement by the Foreign Ministers of Ukraine, the Republic of Moldova and Romania. The corresponding statement was signed by the Foreign Ministers of Ukraine and Moldova following a meeting in Chernivtsi on Friday, August 8.

The three countries welcome all efforts aimed at creating the right conditions for such peace, including by strengthening Ukraine's capacity to resist Russia's aggressive war and to achieve peace through force.

The ministers also welcome the EU's new strategic approach to the Black Sea, aimed at strengthening interconnections for a secure, stable and prosperous region. The parties confirmed their "firm commitment to actively participating in the concrete implementation of this strategic approach."

At the same time, the foreign ministers strongly condemned Russia's unprecedented and systematic hybrid attacks against Europe, in particular against critical infrastructure and democratic processes. In this context, the Ministers reaffirmed their strong support for the Republic of Moldova ahead of the upcoming parliamentary elections (28 September 2025), condemning Russian interference and stressing the need for free, transparent and democratic elections. The Heads of Departments committed to fostering closer cooperation to counter Russian hybrid threats and strengthen shared resilience. Given the increasing threats from Russia in the digital space, the parties agreed to take concrete measures to further strengthen our cooperation in countering hybrid and cyber threats.

Romania and the Republic of Moldova reaffirm their strong commitment to cooperating with Ukraine and the international community to ensure effective and sustainable post-war recovery and reconstruction.

In addition, the parties emphasized the importance of the trilateral format of interaction Ukraine - the Republic of Moldova - Romania for bringing the states closer together and confirmed their firm commitment to continuing the development of cooperation in this format. In this context, they welcomed the results of the meeting in the trilateral format Ukraine - the Republic of Moldova - Romania at the level of heads of state (June 11, 2025, Odessa) and expressed their readiness to organize the next meeting at the level of heads of government of the three states.

The Foreign Ministers also reaffirmed their determination to support the establishment of a Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine, which should be able to ensure comprehensive criminal accountability for the crime of aggression committed by the political and military leadership. The countries pledged to make efforts to strengthen international mechanisms, including through the #BringKidsBackUA initiative, to facilitate the safe return of Ukrainian civilians, including children, who have been illegally deported or forcibly displaced by the aggressor state.

Tags: #ukraine #romania #moldova #peace

MORE ABOUT

15:39 08.08.2025
Ukraine, Moldova, Romania foreign ministers hope for early negotiation cluster opening during Danish EU presidency

Ukraine, Moldova, Romania foreign ministers hope for early negotiation cluster opening during Danish EU presidency

21:00 07.08.2025
New round of political consultations in Ukraine-Romania-Moldova format to be held in Chernivtsi on Friday

New round of political consultations in Ukraine-Romania-Moldova format to be held in Chernivtsi on Friday

20:22 07.08.2025
Ukraine to open consulate in Romanian Sighetu Marmației by year-end – Sybiha

Ukraine to open consulate in Romanian Sighetu Marmației by year-end – Sybiha

20:14 07.08.2025
Kyiv-Bucharest railway service to be launched in test mode – Sybiha

Kyiv-Bucharest railway service to be launched in test mode – Sybiha

20:10 07.08.2025
AMCU allows German company HHLA to buy intermodal terminal in Zakarpattia

AMCU allows German company HHLA to buy intermodal terminal in Zakarpattia

20:09 07.08.2025
Svyrydenko, Romanian FM discuss European integration, joint military production, recovery

Svyrydenko, Romanian FM discuss European integration, joint military production, recovery

19:30 07.08.2025
Ukraine and Moldova should open first negotiating clusters with EU together – Sybiha

Ukraine and Moldova should open first negotiating clusters with EU together – Sybiha

19:17 07.08.2025
Zelenskyy discusses security situation with Romanian FM

Zelenskyy discusses security situation with Romanian FM

18:42 07.08.2025
Ukraine and Moldova extend 'transport visa-free regime' until late 2027

Ukraine and Moldova extend 'transport visa-free regime' until late 2027

12:14 07.08.2025
New Romanian FM to visit Kyiv, Okhmatdyt hospital

New Romanian FM to visit Kyiv, Okhmatdyt hospital

HOT NEWS

SAPO files motion to remove Kyrylenko from the post of AMCU Chairman

SBU provides NABU director with evidence supporting suspicions against two employees

Intl Arbitration Tribunal dismisses Kolomoisky-linked $700 mln lawsuit against Ukraine – Ministry of Justice

Air Defense destroy 82 out of 108 enemy UAVs

All decisions on war ending in Ukraine concern all of Europe and Europe should influence processes

LATEST

Mykolaiv region allows truck movement during curfew due to heat wave

GUR attacks Russian anti-aircraft missile brigade in Krasnodar region - sources

Modi discusses war on Ukraine with Putin, calls him 'friend,' looks forward to next meeting

Russian invaders attack child with UAV in Kherson – Kherson official

Ukraine's Ghost unit destroys valuable Russian radar system in Crimea

SBU charges Russian admiral Pinchuk in absentia over seizure of Ukrainian ship Sapphire

SBI exposes UAH 900,000 fraud scheme in Kyiv military unit

Trump asks Italy about possibly hosting talks with Putin – media

Law enforcement officers expose abuses in military units in Kyiv, Kyiv region

Ombudsman warns families of missing persons, prisoners against joining protests without legal organizers

AD
AD