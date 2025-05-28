Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:05 28.05.2025

Ukraine works to increase funding for its missile program – Zelenskyy

Ukraine is working to increase funding for its own missile program, unique production lines will appear as early as 2025, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"We have several steps forward in the missile program. This is such a big complicated story called Ukrainian ballistics. We have it appearing, we need money for it. And this is additional money - it was not included in the bilateral funding that we have with partners. And we are working to increase it in this direction," Zelenskyy said during a conversation with journalists on Tuesday.

He also emphasized that Ukraine wants guarantees of financing and security for some lines of unique production, and for this purpose will take steps to open these productions abroad.

"We will solve two issues here: additional financing for us — because they finance things that belong to us and our partners — and providing partners with the appropriate tools after the war ends. These production lines will be established this year," Zelenskyy added.

 

