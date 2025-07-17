Nova Poshta in Moldova delivers 4.6 mln parcels in H1 of 2025, taxes to Moldova amount to UAH 55.7 mln

The company Nova Poshta in Moldova delivered 4.6 million parcels in the first half of 2025, which is 305.2% more than in the same period in 2024, and the amount of taxes paid to the Moldovan budget amounted to MDL 26.5 million, i.e. UAH 55.7 million.

The company noted that parcels are delivered throughout Moldova and beyond its borders. Already in the first half of the year, the number of domestic shipments exceeded 396,000, which is 7.5% more than last year. In addition, international deliveries increased almost 6 times and reached 4.2 million.

"With the growth in demand, Nova Poshta in Moldova is actively investing in infrastructure. In the first half of the year, the company announced a large-scale expansion of its partner network and invited entrepreneurs to become part of the international NOVA group of companies. Thus, in the first half of the year we opened seven new branches, three of which are partner branches: in Nisporeni, Drochia, and Varnita," the press service added.

Nova Poshta emphasized that as of July 2025, there were 37 branches, 83 delivery points, 260 post machines and three sorting terminals in Moldova.

Another stage in development in the first half of 2025 is rebranding, in particular, the company operating in Moldova under the Nova Poshta brand changed its name to Nova Post and began integration into the company's single European system, which already operates in 15 European countries.

"We are becoming an integral part of the Nova Post European network. This will allow us to introduce new services, expand delivery capabilities and logistically connect Moldova with other countries in Europe and the world," emphasized Serhiy Shapran, CEO of Nova Poshta in Moldova.

The company also became the winner of the Notorium Brand Awards in the Postal and Courier Services category.