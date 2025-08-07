Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:42 07.08.2025

Ukraine and Moldova extend 'transport visa-free regime' until late 2027

2 min read
Ukraine and Moldova extend 'transport visa-free regime' until late 2027

Ukraine and Moldova agreed during a meeting of the mixed commission on transport to extend the agreement on the liberalization of freight transportation between the countries until the end of 2027.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development on Thursday, the extension of the transportation period will allow Ukrainian and Moldovan carriers to continue to carry out bilateral and transit transportation by road without special permits.

"Moldova is an important partner and transit route for us on the way to the EU. I thank my colleagues for their understanding and cooperation. In the future, my team and I will do everything to ensure that Ukrainian carriers have clear, transparent and affordable working conditions," Deputy Minister of Communities and Territories Development Serhiy Derkach wrote on Facebook.

According to Deputy Prime Minister for Recovery - Minister of Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba, last year trade turnover between Ukraine and Moldova increased by 12% and amounted to about $1.1 billion.

"The liberalization of road transportation between our countries plays a major role in this, because permit-free travel makes it possible to deliver goods without restrictions during transportation," the minister noted.

The ministry recalled that for the first time, an agreement on the liberalization of freight transport between Ukraine and Moldova was signed in August 2022. In 2023, the parties reached an agreement on the extension of the "transport" visa-free regime until the end of 2025.

"Thus, this is the second extension of the agreement, which will ensure the sustainability of bilateral and transit transport," the ministry added.

It is noted that Ukrainian carriers have simplified conditions for cargo transportation to 35 European countries.

Tags: #ukraine #moldova #transport

MORE ABOUT

21:00 07.08.2025
New round of political consultations in Ukraine-Romania-Moldova format to be held in Chernivtsi on Friday

New round of political consultations in Ukraine-Romania-Moldova format to be held in Chernivtsi on Friday

20:10 07.08.2025
AMCU allows German company HHLA to buy intermodal terminal in Zakarpattia

AMCU allows German company HHLA to buy intermodal terminal in Zakarpattia

19:30 07.08.2025
Ukraine and Moldova should open first negotiating clusters with EU together – Sybiha

Ukraine and Moldova should open first negotiating clusters with EU together – Sybiha

15:30 05.08.2025
Denmark pledges DKK 580 mln for Ukraine arms via NATO

Denmark pledges DKK 580 mln for Ukraine arms via NATO

20:40 04.08.2025
Dutch PM talks to Zelenskyy regarding announced aid package for Ukraine

Dutch PM talks to Zelenskyy regarding announced aid package for Ukraine

20:41 28.07.2025
Trump: New deadline for Russia on Ukrainian settlement to be 10-12 days

Trump: New deadline for Russia on Ukrainian settlement to be 10-12 days

13:53 25.07.2025
Since war start, IAEA supplies Ukraine with nuclear safety equipment, devices worth over EUR 19 mln

Since war start, IAEA supplies Ukraine with nuclear safety equipment, devices worth over EUR 19 mln

11:47 23.07.2025
Ukraine and Israel agreed to launch a separate dialogue on the Iranian threat – Sybiha

Ukraine and Israel agreed to launch a separate dialogue on the Iranian threat – Sybiha

20:35 21.07.2025
Ministry of Development publishes technical requirements for AFC systems

Ministry of Development publishes technical requirements for AFC systems

12:36 19.07.2025
Australia supplies Ukraine with M1A1 Abrams tanks within $160 mln aid package

Australia supplies Ukraine with M1A1 Abrams tanks within $160 mln aid package

HOT NEWS

All decisions on war ending in Ukraine concern all of Europe and Europe should influence processes

Ukraine and Moldova should open first negotiating clusters with EU together – Sybiha

Zelenskyy grateful to von der Leyen for her position on Europe's participation in all Ukraine-related processes

President of European Commission discusses with Zelenskyy next steps towards concluding peace agreement, Ukraine's membership in EU

Trump, Putin to hold bilateral meeting in the coming days; discussions underway for trilateral summit with Zelensky

LATEST

Defense Ministry priorities for 2025: development of defense industry, improving management, digitalization – Shmyhal

Witkoff to brief Ukrainian, NATO officials on Putin meeting

SAPO head on detectives' case: No one ever provides real evidence of law violations

All decisions on war ending in Ukraine concern all of Europe and Europe should influence processes

Ukraine to open consulate in Romanian Sighetu Marmației by year-end – Sybiha

Kyiv-Bucharest railway service to be launched in test mode – Sybiha

Svyrydenko, Romanian FM discuss European integration, joint military production, recovery

Trump to meet with Putin only if he meets with Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy discusses security situation with Romanian FM

Zelenskyy grateful to von der Leyen for her position on Europe's participation in all Ukraine-related processes

AD
AD