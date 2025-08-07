Ukraine and Moldova extend 'transport visa-free regime' until late 2027

Ukraine and Moldova agreed during a meeting of the mixed commission on transport to extend the agreement on the liberalization of freight transportation between the countries until the end of 2027.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development on Thursday, the extension of the transportation period will allow Ukrainian and Moldovan carriers to continue to carry out bilateral and transit transportation by road without special permits.

"Moldova is an important partner and transit route for us on the way to the EU. I thank my colleagues for their understanding and cooperation. In the future, my team and I will do everything to ensure that Ukrainian carriers have clear, transparent and affordable working conditions," Deputy Minister of Communities and Territories Development Serhiy Derkach wrote on Facebook.

According to Deputy Prime Minister for Recovery - Minister of Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba, last year trade turnover between Ukraine and Moldova increased by 12% and amounted to about $1.1 billion.

"The liberalization of road transportation between our countries plays a major role in this, because permit-free travel makes it possible to deliver goods without restrictions during transportation," the minister noted.

The ministry recalled that for the first time, an agreement on the liberalization of freight transport between Ukraine and Moldova was signed in August 2022. In 2023, the parties reached an agreement on the extension of the "transport" visa-free regime until the end of 2025.

"Thus, this is the second extension of the agreement, which will ensure the sustainability of bilateral and transit transport," the ministry added.

It is noted that Ukrainian carriers have simplified conditions for cargo transportation to 35 European countries.