Ukraine ready to help Moldova so that there’s no Russian pressure on Chisinau due to energy crisis in Transnistria – Zelenskyy

Ukraine is ready to do everything to help Moldova so that there is no Russian pressure on Chisinau and President Maia Sandu due to the energy crisis in Transnistria, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"As for the issue of the Transnistrian crisis that took place, I don't know, maybe the President of Moldova will talk about it in detail. We were ready to do everything to help Moldova, so that there would be no pressure on Chisinau and President Maia Sandu because of this," Zelenskyy said during a press conference on the results of the IV Ukraine - South-East Europe Summit in Odesa on Wednesday.

Russian gas supplies to Transnistria ceased on January 1, 2025, after Ukraine stopped transporting it through its own gas transportation system in response to Russia's continued full-scale war against Ukraine. Against this backdrop, Gazprom limited supplies via Moldova to zero cubic meters per day, citing the country's historical debt. A state of emergency in the economy has been in effect in Transnistria since December 10 and in right-bank Moldova since December 16. Rolling power outages have been in effect in Transnistria since January 3 to save money. On February 3, Moldovagaz began gas supplies to Transnistrian region on Saturday.