New round of political consultations in Ukraine-Romania-Moldova format to be held in Chernivtsi on Friday

Photo: MFA of Ukraine

Another round of political consultations in the Ukraine-Romania-Moldova format will be held in Chernivtsi on Friday, representatives of Poland and Lithuania will also join, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has said.

"Today we are going to Chernivtsi together. There, together with our Moldovan colleague, we will hold another round of political consultations in the Ukraine-Romania-Moldova format. Our colleagues from Poland and Lithuania will also join us," he said during a statement to the media together with Romanian Foreign Minister Oana-Silvia Țoiu.

According to the minister, this is a signal that security in the Black and Baltic Seas is indivisible.