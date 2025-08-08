Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:39 08.08.2025

Ukraine, Moldova, Romania foreign ministers hope for early negotiation cluster opening during Danish EU presidency

3 min read

The Foreign Ministers of Ukraine, Moldova and Romania hope for significant progress in the screening process and the rapid opening of the relevant negotiation clusters on accession to the European Union for both Kyiv and Chisinau during the Danish presidency of the Council of the EU.

This is stated in a joint statement by the Foreign Ministers of Ukraine, the Republic of Moldova and Romania. The relevant statement was signed by the Foreign Ministers of Ukraine, Moldova and Romania following a meeting in Chernivtsi on Friday, August 8.

The Romanian side highlighted the significant progress achieved by Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova in advancing reforms related to accession to the European Union, in particular by ensuring the rule of law and creating equal conditions for the private sector, which are important tools for integration into the Single European Market, as well as for reconstruction efforts.

According to the statement, Romania remains committed to supporting both countries on their path to full EU membership, including through political support and technical assistance.

The statement stressed that this would help both countries to achieve compliance with EU norms and standards, as well as to meet the specific requirements necessary for their accession to the EU.

Noting the important efforts made by Romania and the Republic of Moldova to facilitate the safe, secure and cost-effective transit of Ukrainian export goods, the ministers committed to further strengthening trilateral cooperation in this area.

The three countries are also interested in further expanding the capacity of existing border crossing points, developing access roads and railway infrastructure, as well as implementing a pilot project on coordinated border and customs control at checkpoints on the common state border, in accordance with current national legislation. The Danube is one of the main areas of cooperation between the three countries, the Foreign Ministry emphasized.

The parties will also continue to optimize logistics routes along the Solidarity Routes, while ensuring the protection and due consideration of the interests of farmers, agricultural producers and the processing industry in Ukraine, Romania and the Republic of Moldova, in accordance with current European and national legislation.

In addition, the ministers stressed the importance of working together to improve and expand interconnections, diversify energy sources and ensure the stability of energy supply to strengthen the energy security of the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine. Romania will continue to support the integration of Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova into the common European energy market by 2027.

