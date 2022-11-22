Facts

12:38 22.11.2022

Ukrainian MFA to summon Hungarian ambassador over Prime Minister Orban's unacceptable actions

1 min read
Ukrainian MFA to summon Hungarian ambassador over Prime Minister Orban's unacceptable actions

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine will invite the Hungarian ambassador to inform him of the unacceptability of the actions of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán related to encroachments on the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

"Viktor Orbán came to the football match with a scarf depicting Hungary including a part of the Ukrainian territory. The propaganda of the ideas of revisionism in Hungary does not contribute to the development of Ukraine-Hungary relations and does not meet the principles of European politics," Spokesperson for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Oleh Nikolenko said on the Telegram channel.

The diplomat emphasized that Ukraine expects an official apology from the Hungarian side and a refutation of encroachments on the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

Tags: #hungary #orban #mfa

