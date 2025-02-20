Facts

20:51 20.02.2025

Hungary won't support extending EU sanctions against Russia, Belarus – govt spokesperson

1 min read
Hungary will not support extending EU sanctions against Russia and Belarus, Zoltan Kovacs, the spokesman for the Hungarian government, has said on the X social network with reference to Foreign Minister of Hungary Peter Szijjarto, who is currently in Washington.

"We will not agree to extend the sanctions on Monday – there is time until March 10," he quoted the minister as saying.

Szijjarto criticized Brussels for making hasty decisions and accused the EU of allegedly hindering peace efforts.

The European Commission failed to honor its promise to include Hungary in talks on restarting Ukrainian gas transit, inviting only Slovakia and Ukraine instead, he said.

"They have already broken one of four guarantees," the minister emphasized.

Hungary also opposes the EU's proposed EUR 20 billion package for Ukraine, which aims to strengthen Kyiv's position in negotiations rather than pushing for peace.

"We will not support spending European taxpayers' money to prolong the war," Szijjarto said.

As reported, EU ambassadors agreed on the 16th package of sanctions against Russia on Wednesday, which will be finalized on Monday at the EU Foreign Affairs Council.

