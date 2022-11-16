Facts

18:29 16.11.2022

Zelensky has no doubt that rocket that fell in Poland isn’t Ukrainian

1 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky is convinced that the rocket that fell in Poland on Tuesday was not Ukrainian.

"I have no doubt that it was not our rocket," he told reporters in Kyiv on Wednesday.

According to him, he received reports from the command of the AFU and the Air Force and "cannot but trust them."

He also believes that Ukraine should have been allowed to the crash site. "Can we not say the final conclusions? Do we have the right to be in the investigation team? Of course," he said.

"I believe that it was a Russian missile based on the credibility of the reports of the military," the president stressed.

