12:49 31.10.2022

Some 18 infrastructure facilities in ten regions damaged as result of morning shelling – Shmyhal

Some 18 infrastructure facilities in ten regions damaged as result of morning shelling – Shmyhal

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal says that 18 critical infrastructure facilities in ten regions were damaged as a result of the morning shelling with missiles and drones.

"Russian terrorists have once again massively attacked Ukraine. Their goal is not military facilities, but civilian critical infrastructure. Missiles and drones hit ten regions, where 18 facilities were damaged, most of which are energy ones," he wrote on the Telegram channel.

According to him, hundreds of settlements in seven regions of Ukraine are de-energized.

"The consequences could have been much worse. But thanks to the heroic and professional work of air defense, out of more than 50 missiles fired on our territory, 44 were shot down. Thanks to the fighters protecting our sky," the prime minister wrote.

Shmyhal stressed that the repair teams are working at full capacity.

"In Kyiv, Zaporizhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv regions, local emergency shutdowns continue. Today, as in previous weeks, it is important that all Ukrainians consciously consume energy and reduce the load on the grid. Let's be united and stand in solidary in energy saving," he summed up.

