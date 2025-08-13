Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:09 13.08.2025

Ukrainian energy companies promptly restore damaged gas production, transportation facilities – Ministry of Energy

2 min read

 Despite constant shelling of the production infrastructure, Ukrainian energy companies are promptly restoring damaged facilities for both production and transportation of natural gas.

This was reported by Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine Mykola Kolisnyk on the air of the United News telethon on Wednesday.

"We are working according to the approved schedules for preparing for winter. Even after the attacks, we restore gas production and transportation in just a few days. This is the result of the coordinated work of energy specialists, repairmen and international partners," he said.

According to Kolisnyk, the Russian Federation carried out a targeted attack on the facilities of the gas transportation and gas distribution systems of Ukraine in order to disrupt the diversification of supply routes and prevent the use of the Ukrainian gas transportation system for the needs of Eastern European countries.

"The enemy's goal is not only to damage our infrastructure, but also to prevent us from receiving gas from alternative sources, in particular LNG from the Mediterranean, and European gas. This is a direct attempt to disrupt the EU's plan to replace Russian gas and strike at the energy security of the region," he noted.

At the same time, Ukraine is actively increasing gas imports and increasing the diversification of energy supply sources.

"In addition to LNG from the Baltic Sea, we are already testing gas supplies from the Caspian region, in particular, of Azerbaijani origin. We do not depend on any route or supplier - this is a principled position for ensuring energy security," the Deputy Minister emphasized.

He separately noted the role of the Ukraine Energy Support Fund, through which Ukraine receives financing and equipment for the rapid restoration of damaged infrastructure.

"Thanks to effective coordination and support from partners, Ukraine is ready to go through the heating season even in conditions of aggression, ensuring stable gas supplies and energy security of the country," Kolisnyk emphasized.

As reported, on the night of August 6, 2025, the Russian Federation carried out a targeted attack on the compressor station of the GTS Operator of Ukraine (GTSOU) in Odesa region near the Ukrainian-Romanian border, which provides a diversified route for the supply of natural gas to Ukraine.

Tags: #infrastructure #energy #reconstruction

