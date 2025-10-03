USA to give Ukraine intelligence on long-range energy targets in Russia - media

The United States will provide Ukraine with intelligence on long-range energy infrastructure targets in Russia, Reuters reported, citing two informed American officials.

“The U.S. is also asking NATO allies to provide similar support, the U.S. officials said, confirming details first reported by the Wall Street Journal,” Reuters said.

The Wall Street Journal said the new data would make it easier for Ukraine to hit infrastructure such as refineries, pipelines and power plants with the aim of depriving the Kremlin of revenue and oil.

“The decision represents the first known policy change that President Donald Trump has signed off on since hardening his rhetoric toward Russia in recent weeks in an attempt to end Moscow's more than three-year-old war on its neighbour. Trump, who had previously said Ukraine would have to give up territory to end the war, said last week he believed it was possible for Kyiv to win back all land that Moscow has captured,” Reuters said.