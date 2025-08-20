Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:13 20.08.2025

Poland ready to provide infrastructure for military mission in Ukraine, but not its soldiers - defense minister

1 min read
Photo: Unsplash

Poland is ready to provide infrastructure and logistics for allied troops if they decide to send contingents to Ukraine, although Polish soldiers will not directly participate in the mission, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense of Poland Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said on Wednesday.

"We will not send Polish troops to Ukraine. This is the government's position not only for now, but for many months," Kosiniak-Kamysz said, as quoted by Polish media.

He added that this fact "does not mean that Poland is not participating in the so-called Coalition of the Willing."

"We have other tasks, and we are talking about relations with our allies, who fully understand Poland's position," the head of the Ministry of Defense emphasized.

He explained that he meant, in particular, "the protection of NATO's eastern flank, the Polish-Belarusian border, where 5-6 thousand servicemen constantly ensure security, as well as the provision of infrastructure and logistics for a potential peacekeeping mission."

"In this process, tens, hundreds, thousands of Polish soldiers will be deployed on Polish territory to ensure the security of allied troops that may be deployed in Ukraine," Kosiniak-Kamysz added.

Tags: #infrastructure #military #poland

