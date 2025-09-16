About 800 civilians still remain in Kupiansk, authorities urge them to evacuate

About 800 civilians currently remain in the town of Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, Head of Kupyansk district military administration Andriy Kanashevych said.

"We still have about 800 people in Kupiansk today. And I can say that despite all the reports that come in about the presence of the enemy in Kupiansk, we are still carrying out evacuations today. This evacuation is being carried out by volunteer groups, the State Emergency Service, and the police are involved in these issues. We are taking out the wounded, and unfortunately, we are also taking out the dead. That is, we can say that we continue to carry out all the work that we have been doing in the city of Kupiansk, despite the fact that the situation really remains quite threatening," Kanashevych said during a telethon on Tuesday.

He said critical infrastructure in the town is not working, and it will be impossible to restore it in the near future.

"Critical infrastructure is not working, and will not work in the near future, and it will definitely not enter the winter in proper condition, because sometimes there is no time to restore it, and we understand what the situation is. Therefore, the best option for people is, of course, to leave," - the district administration's head said.

"Of course, we have an example of the left bank and residents who lived and survived this winter on the left bank of the district. Accordingly, we understand that residents of the right bank of the city of Kupiansk, especially those who live in the private sector, can spend the winter in this way, but this is not a call, this is an unconditional shameful situation. And therefore we would strongly advise people to still make a decision and leave, rather than stay. Especially since we do not know what the winter will be like," Kanashevych said.