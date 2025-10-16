Russia launches sixth heavy strike on Ukraine's gas infrastructure since early Oct – Naftogaz CEO

On the night of Thursday, Russia once again carried out a massive attack on Ukraine’s gas infrastructure, wounding four energy sector employees, damaging facilities in several regions, and forcing the shutdown of several critical sites, Naftogaz Ukrainy CEO Serhiy Koretsky reported.

"Last night, the Russians again launched a massive strike on gas infrastructure… There are direct hits and destruction in several regions. The operation of a number of critical facilities has been halted. Our teams are already working to eliminate the consequences," he wrote on Facebook.

He added that the four injured workers are receiving medical assistance.

According to Koretsky, Russia fired dozens of missiles, including ballistic ones, and hundreds of Shahed drones at exclusively civilian targets.

"This is already the sixth massive attack on gas facilities since the beginning of October. It is clear that the Russian terrorists will not stop there. This directly affects the volume of domestic gas production, which we are forced to offset with imports," Koretsky said.

He urged consumers to use gas sparingly, noting that "every cubic meter saved today matters."

As reported earlier, on the night of October 16, Russia once again attacked DTEK Oil & Gas’ energy infrastructure with drones and missiles, forcing a halt to gas production operations in Poltava region.