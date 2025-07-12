Interfax-Ukraine
World Bank confirms $33.3 mln energy infrastructure grant for Ukrainian city of Kharkiv – mayor

Photo: https://t.me/ihor_terekhov

The World Bank has confirmed a $33.3 million grant to support the development of Kharkiv's energy infrastructure, Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced.

"This is the second phase of the RePower program, and we secured this funding thanks to the successful implementation of the first part of the project, signed last year at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Berlin," Terekhov wrote on Telegram.

According to the mayor, the funds will be used to install modern cogeneration units in the most vulnerable areas of the city, providing Kharkiv with an additional 8.5 MW of its own energy generation.

"These units will supply heat and electricity to hospitals, schools, boiler houses, and residential buildings – even in the event of a complete blackout," Terekhov said.

