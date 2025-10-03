Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:14 03.10.2025

Naftogaz's gas production infrastructure suffers most massive blow since war began

1 min read
Photo: Naftogaz

On Friday night, Russia launched the most massive strike on Naftogaz’s gas production assets since the start of the full-scale war, the group’s press service has said.

Some 35 missiles were fired at facilities in Kharkiv and Poltava regions, including a significant number of ballistic missiles, and 60 drones. Some were shot down. As a result of the attack, a significant part of the facilities were damaged, some of the damage is critical. Specialists from Naftogaz, the State Emergency Service and other emergency services are working on the site.

"Targeted terror against civilian facilities that ensure the production and preparation of gas, which are used to ensure normal life for people. No military sense. Another manifestation of Russian meanness, aimed solely at disrupting the heating season and depriving us of the opportunity to heat Ukrainians’ homes in winter," Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz Ukrainy said.

According to him, work is already underway with Ukraine’s partners to ensure that the response to this attack and its impact on the overall situation is prompt and sufficient.

"Terror should not achieve its goal anywhere," he stressed.

