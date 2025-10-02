Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:11 02.10.2025

Russia attacks railway infrastructure in several regions, injures train driver in Odesa

1 min read
Russia attacks railway infrastructure in several regions, injures train driver in Odesa
Photo: https://t.me/OleksiiKuleba

As a result of enemy shelling of the depot in Odesa, a train driver was injured, and there were also strikes on the railway infrastructure of border communities in the north, Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksiy Kuleba has said.

"Another difficult night for Ukraine. Massive strikes on Odesa and the region, in the Kyiv region - dozens of drones on peaceful settlements. The enemy is also striking in the Dnipropetrovsk region and Zaporizhia. Tonight, Russia launched a massive shelling on the Ukrzaliznytsia depot in Odesa. The train driver received shrapnel wounds. He is being provided with all necessary assistance," he said on Telegram on Thursday morning.

According to Kuleba, there were strikes on the railway infrastructure of border communities in northern Ukraine, in particular in Konotop. Trains stopped at a safe distance from the affected area. As of this morning, they continued their movement, the contact network has been restored.

In addition, due to the attack, some trains in the Chernihiv and Sumy directions are delayed.

Tags: #railway #infrastructure #attacks

