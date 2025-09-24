Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:45 24.09.2025

Defense Forces hit number of Russia's oil pumping stations

1 min read

The Defense Forces of Ukraine hit important facilities in Volgograd region (Russia), which are involved in providing support to the occupation army, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

"Yes, the fire engulfed the Kuzmychi-1 oil pumping station, which is part of the crude oil transportation system to the southern regions of Russia. In addition, the Zenzevatka oil pumping station, which provides oil transportation through the Kuibyshev-Tikhoretsk main oil pipeline, was hit," the headquarters said on the Telegram channel.

In addition, last night, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the production of UAVs in Valuykahy (Belgorod region, Russia) in order to disrupt the production of unmanned aerial vehicles and reduce the enemy's combat capabilities. A hit and a fire were recorded.

The results and extent of the damage are being clarified.

Tags: #infrastructure #russia #attack

MORE ABOUT

19:59 24.09.2025
EU considers providing Ukraine with 'reparations loan' of EUR 130 bln from Russia's frozen assets

EU considers providing Ukraine with 'reparations loan' of EUR 130 bln from Russia's frozen assets

09:08 24.09.2025
Overnight Russian attack leaves about 30,000 Kharkiv residents without electricity

Overnight Russian attack leaves about 30,000 Kharkiv residents without electricity

20:30 23.09.2025
Turkey to continue efforts for ceasefire in Ukraine – Erdoğan

Turkey to continue efforts for ceasefire in Ukraine – Erdoğan

19:42 23.09.2025
Canadian PM: We committed to safe return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia, this must be part of negotiated settlement

Canadian PM: We committed to safe return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia, this must be part of negotiated settlement

19:07 23.09.2025
European Commission plans to stop purchasing Russian LNG by end of 2026

European Commission plans to stop purchasing Russian LNG by end of 2026

18:49 23.09.2025
Trump: If Russia not ready to make deal to end war, USA fully prepared to impose powerful tariffs

Trump: If Russia not ready to make deal to end war, USA fully prepared to impose powerful tariffs

18:10 23.09.2025
Trump: Russian war against Ukraine not making Russia look 'good'

Trump: Russian war against Ukraine not making Russia look 'good'

17:42 23.09.2025
Rubio urges European countries to make more efforts to counter Russia – media

Rubio urges European countries to make more efforts to counter Russia – media

10:38 22.09.2025
15 high-rise buildings and 10 private houses damaged in Zaporizhzhia, 3 dead – Zelenskyy

15 high-rise buildings and 10 private houses damaged in Zaporizhzhia, 3 dead – Zelenskyy

17:48 19.09.2025
US Ambassador to NATO believes threat from Russia is little overstated

US Ambassador to NATO believes threat from Russia is little overstated

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: With Crimea, Russia returns to old imperial habit of taking what is precious to its neighbors

Ukraine decides to open arms exports to show partners systems tested in real war – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy at UNGA: Tens of thousands of people have already learned to kill with drones because of the war against Russia

Zelenskyy at UNGA: Ukraine has drones that can fly 2,000-3,000 km

AFU Ground Forces report losses after Russian missile strike on Chernihiv training area

LATEST

Rubio reiterates Trump's call to take 'meaningful steps toward durable resolution of Russia-Ukraine war' at meeting with Lavrov

Zelenskyy: With Crimea, Russia returns to old imperial habit of taking what is precious to its neighbors

Sybiha opens fifth Crimea Platform summit in New York with record turnout of leaders

Turkish FM holds meeting with Yermak in New York

Leyen meets with Chinese premier: Europe seeks to cut off revenue streams that fuel Russia's war against Ukraine

State programs needed to stimulate BIM technologies – Architectural Chamber

Iran hopes for Ukraine-Russia fair and lasting deal – рresident

Interior Minister about Azov: Eight settlements in Donetsk region liberated and cleared since early Aug

Zelenskyy after talks with Ramaphosa: South Africa ready to host leaders' meeting

Lubinets: Ukraine managed to return over 6,000 citizens, 1,600 children detained by Russia

AD
AD