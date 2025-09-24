Defense Forces hit number of Russia's oil pumping stations

The Defense Forces of Ukraine hit important facilities in Volgograd region (Russia), which are involved in providing support to the occupation army, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

"Yes, the fire engulfed the Kuzmychi-1 oil pumping station, which is part of the crude oil transportation system to the southern regions of Russia. In addition, the Zenzevatka oil pumping station, which provides oil transportation through the Kuibyshev-Tikhoretsk main oil pipeline, was hit," the headquarters said on the Telegram channel.

In addition, last night, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the production of UAVs in Valuykahy (Belgorod region, Russia) in order to disrupt the production of unmanned aerial vehicles and reduce the enemy's combat capabilities. A hit and a fire were recorded.

The results and extent of the damage are being clarified.