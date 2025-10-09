Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:45 09.10.2025

Zelenskyy: Russians launches 1,550 strikes on Chernihiv, Sumy and Poltava regions over past month

2 min read
Over one and a half thousand strikes on the energy infrastructure of Chernihiv, Sumy and Poltava regions were carried out by the Russian occupiers over the past month, there were 160 hits, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"Regarding energy. What happened over the past month? There were 1,550 strikes and 160 hits in Chernihiv, Sumy and Poltava regions. I would like everyone to understand how we are shooting down, quite effectively. And I am grateful to all our sky defenders," Zelenskyy said during a meeting with journalists on Wednesday.

According to him, Ukraine will defend its energy system, but it lacks air defense systems. In addition, additional funding is constantly being provided and there is an increase in the production of interceptors.

"You also need to understand that interceptors are not just, for example, having 500 or 1,000 per day. What we have to do, and it will be done. There are already a lot of them, but the question from manufacturers is related to the systems. That is, the question is the number of systems for launching the corresponding drones. We need to increase them," Zelenskyy said.

He called the effectiveness of interceptor drones quite good.

"For example, the line in Chernihiv region. There was a report at the Headquarters regarding one of the strikes - 36 Shahed UAVs flew in, 22 were shot down by interceptors. That is, in general, the number of hits is increasing, the number of systems will increase. We are working on this," the president said.

