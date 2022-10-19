Israeli defense minister opposes sending weapons to Ukraine

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said he opposes sending weapons to Ukraine, Haaretz reports.

"I want to make it clear that we do not sell weapons to Ukraine ... I am the Minister of Defense and I am responsible for the export of Israeli weapons," Hans said on the air of KolChai radio station on Tuesday evening.

According to the publication, Gantz's statements preceded a telephone conversation scheduled for the next few days with Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov.