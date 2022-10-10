USA intends to continue supporting Ukraine for as long as it takes – US President’s statement

The United States strongly condemns today's missile strikes by Russia on the territory of Ukraine, including Kyiv, according to a statement issued by U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday.

“These attacks killed and injured civilians and destroyed targets with no military purpose. They once again demonstrate the utter brutality of Mr. Putin’s illegal war on the Ukrainian people,” the text says.

“We offer our condolences to the families and loved ones of those who were senselessly killed today, as well as our best wishes for the recovery of those who were wounded,” the statement reads.

Biden states that “these attacks only further reinforce our commitment to stand with the people of Ukraine for as long as it takes. Alongside our allies and partners, we will continue to impose costs on Russia for its aggression, hold Putin and Russia accountable for its atrocities and war crimes, and provide the support necessary for Ukrainian forces to defend their country and their freedom.”

“We again call on Russia to end this unprovoked aggression immediately and remove its troops from Ukraine,” the President of the USA stressed.