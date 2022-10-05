Energoatom head Kotin takes over duties of ZNPP director general

President of the National Nuclear Generating Company Energoatom Petro Kotin has assumed the duties of the director general of the Zaporizhia NPP, the company told Interfax-Ukraine.

Kotin announced this decision in a video message to ZNPP employees.

"In accordance with the current legislation, permits and regulatory documents, I have decided to take on the duties of the director general of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant," he said.

According to Kotin, the administration of the plant has been moved to Kyiv since the kidnapping of ZNPP Director General Ihor Murashov: "All further decisions on the operation of the plant will be made directly at the central office of Energoatom."

He also said that the technical issues of the operation of power units will continue to be resolved by the technical staff of the nuclear power plant in agreement with the central office of the company.

"Of course, our work, our destiny, our homes and our future are with Ukraine, as always. We will continue working in accordance with Ukrainian legislation, in the Ukrainian power system, in Energoatom. Do not doubt it!" Kotin said.