18:19 12.08.2025

Smoke observed near cargo port of Zaporizhia NPP temporarily occupied by Russians – Ministry of Energy

Smoke is observed near the cargo port of the Zaporizhia NPP temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation, but the exact location of the fire and its possible consequences are currently being established, the Ministry of Energy reported.

The Ministry of Energy emphasized that the cargo port is located outside the perimeter of the plant itself, which is subject to protection.

"This incident once again draws attention to the threats posed by the Russian occupation of the largest nuclear facility in Europe. The constant deployment of Russian military equipment and personnel on the territory of the Zaporizhia NPP, as well as continuous psychological pressure on Ukrainian plant personnel, is a gross violation of international law and the fundamental principles of nuclear safety," the Ministry of Energy said in a message on Telegram on Tuesday.

They once again emphasized that any provocations or military actions at the Zaporizhia NPP industrial site could lead to unpredictable and catastrophic consequences for the entire continent.

"The only way to restore nuclear safety is the immediate and complete demilitarization and deoccupation of the Zaporizhia NPP and its return to full control of the legitimate operator - Energoatom," the ministry emphasized.

