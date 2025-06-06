Zaporizhia NPP training center attacked by UAVs fourth time this year

It was the fourth time this year that the training centre, located just outside the perimeter of Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) site, was reportedly targeted by unmanned aerial vehicles, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi said.

"The IAEA team based at Ukraine's ZNPP today heard repeated rounds of gunfire that appeared to be aimed at drones reportedly attacking the site's training centre, followed by the sound of multiple explosions," the IAEA said in a report on its website, citing Grossi.

According to the agency, the IAEA team on site reported hearing at least five explosions between 11:30am and 13:45pm local time, each preceded by gunfire. Additional gunfire was heard around 14:00pm. There were no immediate reports of any damage to the centre.

"Drones flying close to nuclear power plants could threaten their safety and security, with potentially serious consequences. As I have stated repeatedly during the war, such incidents must stop immediately," Grossi said.

The agency said that, in particular, in mid-April of this year, a drone crashed near the ZNPP training center, and in February it seriously damaged the New Safe Confinement (NSC) of the Chornobyl NPP. Ukraine's operating nuclear power plants (NPPs) – Khmelnytsky, Rivne and Pivdennoukrainska – also regularly report of drones being detected near the respective sites.