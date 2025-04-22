Interfax-Ukraine
20:34 22.04.2025

ZNPP not to work without Ukraine

Zaporizhia NPP will not work without Ukraine, Ukrainian technical staff is needed, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"The Zaporizhia plant, I think I said that it is not working on its own today. And without Ukraine it will not work. And the United States, with all due respect, will not be enough. We need our technical staff," Zelenskyy said during a briefing on Tuesday.

In addition, the question arises about the safety of people living in Enehodar.

However, the president said that Ukraine is ready to cooperate with the United States on the restoration of the Zaporizhia NPP if Russia withdraws from there.

