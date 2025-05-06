Any attempt to restart Zaporizhia NPP should be regarded as act of nuclear terrorism – Ukrainian official at INRA meeting

Any attempt to restart power generation at the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), which remains under Russian occupation, must be regarded as an act of nuclear terrorism, according to Oleh Korikov, Head of the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine (SNRIU) and the country's Chief Inspector for Nuclear and Radiation Safety. Korikov made the statement during an online address to the International Nuclear Regulators Association (INRA) on May 5.

"Any current attempts to 'restart' the ZNPP and resume power generation must be viewed as acts of nuclear terrorism, with the potential to cause catastrophic consequences for the entire world," Korikov said, as quoted on the SNRIU website on Tuesday.

He explained that the occupation has led to the degradation of nuclear and radiation safety at the site. Emergency preparedness and response systems, early warning systems, and radiation monitoring infrastructure are not functioning. The plant lacks reliable water supply, stable external power, and proper technical maintenance for safety-critical systems. Moreover, qualified personnel are absent, and Russian military forces continue to militarize the plant.

Given these conditions, Korikov stressed, it is impossible to operate the ZNPP at any power-generating level. Any statements or plans regarding the "restart" of its reactors are purely speculative.

He also drew attention to the restricted access of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts imposed by the occupiers and to continued Russian attacks on critical energy infrastructure, which are essential for maintaining safety at Ukrainian nuclear facilities.

In this context, Korikov highlighted the importance of expanding IAEA monitoring missions to include electrical substations – a measure that was initiated in September 2024.

He also referenced the February 14 drone strike by Russian forces on the New Safe Confinement at the Chornobyl NPP, noting: "Feeling emboldened by impunity, Russia continues its campaign of terror."

Korikov urged the international community to adopt a firm and united stance in opposing the aggressor state and to apply political and economic pressure against Russia for resorting to nuclear terror and continuing to blackmail the world for more than three years.

INRA was established in 1997 as a forum for addressing nuclear and radiation safety issues of mutual interest. Its member countries include Canada, France, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and the United States.