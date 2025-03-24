Energoatom plans to continue reducing terms of repair campaign at NPPs in 2025 – CEO

Ukraine's state nuclear energy company Energoatom plans to continue this year the practice of reducing the terms of the repair campaign at the power units of Ukrainian nuclear power plants, which was achieved in 2023-2024, CEO of the company Petro Kotin said.

"We manage to do this at an accelerated pace and, which is very good, without reducing the quality of repairs (…) We reduced the terms of repairs in the previous year. This year we also plan to reduce the terms where possible," he said on the air of the Energo LIVE program.

As the CEO explained, the main measure during planned preventive maintenance at NPP power units is the reloading of nuclear fuel.

"Reloading of nuclear fuel is what a nuclear power unit needs to operate continuously for one year after that," he said.

Simultaneously with the reloading work, the company is carrying out repair work to restore the equipment and bring it to the highest standards.

As reported, in 2024 Energoatom continued the practice of reducing the total duration of scheduled repairs of power units, reducing them by another 59 days. The repair campaign was planned so that all nine power units located in the territory controlled by Ukraine would operate in the cold season.