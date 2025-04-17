Explosions heard at Zaporizhia NPP almost every day over past week

At the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) over the past week, the International Agency for Nuclear Safety (IAEA) team based at the site has heard explosions at varying distances almost every day, as well as occasional bursts of gunfire.

The IAEA reported on its website on April 16, referring to IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi, Frequent air raid alarms, the regular sound of explosions nearby and the presence of drones are continuing to highlight the dangers facing Ukraine's main nuclear sites during the military conflict.

"The nuclear safety and security situation in Ukraine remains precarious. This is very clear from the daily reports of our teams on the ground. Military activities are still taking place in the vicinity of nuclear sites, putting their safety at constant risk. Our work to help prevent a nuclear accident is far from over," Grossi said.

The IAEA continues to monitor and assess nuclear safety and security at Ukraine's five main nuclear facilities and deliver essential equipment and other technical assistance, including medical support.

At Zaporizhia NPP, as part of regular walkdowns across the site, the team visited the turbine halls of two reactor units, where they were again denied access to the western parts of the halls.

At the Pivdennoukrainska NPP, the IAEA team was informed that five drones were detected 2 km west of the site during the night of 11-12 April. From their residence, the team observed the drones and heard gunfire apparently aimed at repelling them.

At the Chornobyl site, the IAEA team visited the New Safe Confinement and received an update on its status following the mid-February drone attack that punched a hole in the structure. Radiation levels remained normal for the area and there had been no release of radioactive substances beyond the established limits.

Air raid alarms were heard on most days over the past week at these two sites, the IAEA teams reported.

As reported, on March 6, 47 IAEA member states called on the Russian Federation to withdraw its military and support personnel from the Zaporizhia NPP, which it occupied on March 4, 2022, and return the plant to Ukrainian control. According to the statement, Russia's presence at the Zaporizhia NPP violates the seven essential principles of nuclear safety and security in armed conflict, which has led to the technical degradation of the plant and poses serious threats to safety and security in the wider region.