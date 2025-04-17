Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:43 17.04.2025

Explosions heard at Zaporizhia NPP almost every day over past week

3 min read
Explosions heard at Zaporizhia NPP almost every day over past week

At the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) over the past week, the International Agency for Nuclear Safety (IAEA) team based at the site has heard explosions at varying distances almost every day, as well as occasional bursts of gunfire.

The IAEA reported on its website on April 16, referring to IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi, Frequent air raid alarms, the regular sound of explosions nearby and the presence of drones are continuing to highlight the dangers facing Ukraine's main nuclear sites during the military conflict.

"The nuclear safety and security situation in Ukraine remains precarious. This is very clear from the daily reports of our teams on the ground. Military activities are still taking place in the vicinity of nuclear sites, putting their safety at constant risk. Our work to help prevent a nuclear accident is far from over," Grossi said.

The IAEA continues to monitor and assess nuclear safety and security at Ukraine's five main nuclear facilities and deliver essential equipment and other technical assistance, including medical support.

At Zaporizhia NPP, as part of regular walkdowns across the site, the team visited the turbine halls of two reactor units, where they were again denied access to the western parts of the halls.

At the Pivdennoukrainska NPP, the IAEA team was informed that five drones were detected 2 km west of the site during the night of 11-12 April. From their residence, the team observed the drones and heard gunfire apparently aimed at repelling them.

At the Chornobyl site, the IAEA team visited the New Safe Confinement and received an update on its status following the mid-February drone attack that punched a hole in the structure. Radiation levels remained normal for the area and there had been no release of radioactive substances beyond the established limits.

Air raid alarms were heard on most days over the past week at these two sites, the IAEA teams reported.

As reported, on March 6, 47 IAEA member states called on the Russian Federation to withdraw its military and support personnel from the Zaporizhia NPP, which it occupied on March 4, 2022, and return the plant to Ukrainian control. According to the statement, Russia's presence at the Zaporizhia NPP violates the seven essential principles of nuclear safety and security in armed conflict, which has led to the technical degradation of the plant and poses serious threats to safety and security in the wider region.

Tags: #zaporizhia_npp #explosions

MORE ABOUT

18:38 03.04.2025
Talks about restarting Zaporizhia NPP by Rosatom are direct violation of nuclear and radiation safety standards – Energoatom

Talks about restarting Zaporizhia NPP by Rosatom are direct violation of nuclear and radiation safety standards – Energoatom

10:31 20.03.2025
Zelenskyy confirms U.S. interest in Zaporizhia NPP

Zelenskyy confirms U.S. interest in Zaporizhia NPP

11:34 19.03.2025
Zelenskyy: Zaporizhia NPP won’t work without us, IAEA has never let us down

Zelenskyy: Zaporizhia NPP won’t work without us, IAEA has never let us down

16:23 04.03.2025
Situation at Zaporizhia NPP occupied for 3 years remains critically difficult - Haluschenko

Situation at Zaporizhia NPP occupied for 3 years remains critically difficult - Haluschenko

20:30 20.02.2025
Zaporizhia NPP relying on single off-site power line for more than week

Zaporizhia NPP relying on single off-site power line for more than week

18:25 12.02.2025
Kyiv won't allow IAEA to be used to legitimize occupation - Foreign Ministry

Kyiv won't allow IAEA to be used to legitimize occupation - Foreign Ministry

17:27 11.02.2025
One of ZNPP power lines blacked out

One of ZNPP power lines blacked out

18:31 04.02.2025
Issue of ZNPP to be raised during diplomatic mission – Zelenskyy

Issue of ZNPP to be raised during diplomatic mission – Zelenskyy

17:07 03.01.2025
Explosions heard in Chernihiv – authorities

Explosions heard in Chernihiv – authorities

11:04 21.11.2024
Zaporizhia NPP faces another blackout threat due to shelling – Ministry of Energy

Zaporizhia NPP faces another blackout threat due to shelling – Ministry of Energy

HOT NEWS

Fighters of Chervona Kalyna repel large-scale enemy assault in Pokrovsk direction: Over 240 occupiers destroyed

Enemy uses Shahed drones carrying dangerous chemicals – South Task Force

Russia preparing for new strikes on Ukrainian energy after Easter – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian soldiers liberate about 16 sq km in Pokrovsk direction

Russians shell Nikopol, two people killed, 5 more injured

LATEST

Aggressor damages, destroys almost 2,000 health facilities in Ukraine

Kyiv community hands over more than 1,800 UAVs to 112th Territorial Defense Brigade

Fighters of Chervona Kalyna repel large-scale enemy assault in Pokrovsk direction: Over 240 occupiers destroyed

Enemy uses Shahed drones carrying dangerous chemicals – South Task Force

Russia preparing for new strikes on Ukrainian energy after Easter – Zelenskyy

Macron's meeting with Rubio, Witkoff starts in Paris

Ukrainian soldiers liberate about 16 sq km in Pokrovsk direction

Poroshenko appeals imposed sanctions in Supreme Court

Sybiha announces launch of #ChildrenAreNonNegotiable campaign

Prokopiv claims charges against him politically motivated

AD
AD