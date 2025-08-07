Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:27 07.08.2025

Russia's use of Zaporizhia NPP to cover shelling of Ukrainian civilian infrastructure is an act of nuclear terrorism - Ukrainian MFA

Russia's use of the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) as a military facility and a "nuclear shield" to cover the shelling of Ukrainian civilian infrastructure is an act of nuclear terrorism that requires a decisive response from the international community.

According to the Foreign Ministry’s press service, on 6 August 2025, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi, in his latest statement, drew attention to a grave incident at the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant. While inspecting the spent nuclear fuel storage facility at the plant, the Agency’s inspection team recorded numerous artillery salvos originating from the vicinity of the plant’s perimeter. The shelling continued for more than an hour.

“These actions are part of a deliberate and systematic tactic employed by the Russian occupying forces. By using the largest nuclear power plant in Europe as cover, the aggressor launches strikes against peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages, fully aware that any military response in the direction of the plant is constrained due to the unprecedented risk of a nuclear accident,” the ministry noted.

It is noted that as a result of similar shelling in the past, critical infrastructure has already been damaged, in particular several external power lines necessary to meet the Zaporizhia NPP’s own needs.

“As a result, the plant has had to rely on a single backup power line – a fragile and unreliable safety system. Any incident brings us closer to the brink of a continental-scale tragedy,” the foreign ministry noted.

The actions of the Russian Federation are a gross violation of the fundamental principles of international law, in particular the Convention on Nuclear Safety and the principles established by the IAEA.

“The establishment of military positions on the territory of a nuclear facility and the conduct of hostilities from such a site constitutes an act of nuclear terrorism that requires a decisive and unified response from the international community. We call on our international partners to intensify pressure on the Russian Federation, demanding the immediate demilitarization and de-occupation of the Zaporizhia NPP and the return of the facility to the full control of its legitimate operator – the Ukrainian Energoatom,” the ministry urged.

