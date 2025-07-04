Russian occupiers cause blackout at Zaporizhia NPP – ministry

The enemy struck a power transmission frid connecting the temporarily occupied Zaporizhia NPP with the unified power system of Ukraine, which caused a blackout in the plant, the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine said on Friday.

"This grid allows us to support our own needs to ensure the level of radiation safety (…) This is another act of nuclear terror by the Russians," the department said.

The ministry recalled that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Zaporizhia NPP has already experienced a complete blackout eight times and has repeatedly been on the verge of a power outage.

As reported with reference to Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi, the Russian-occupied Zaporizhia has remained on one 750 kV power grid since May 7 after the last backup 330 kV grid was damaged.

Zaporizhia NPP with six VVER-1000 power units with a total capacity of 6,000 MW has not been generating electricity since September 11 of the same year after its occupation on March 3-4, 2022.