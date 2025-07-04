Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:50 04.07.2025

Russian occupiers cause blackout at Zaporizhia NPP – ministry

1 min read
Russian occupiers cause blackout at Zaporizhia NPP – ministry

The enemy struck a power transmission frid connecting the temporarily occupied Zaporizhia NPP with the unified power system of Ukraine, which caused a blackout in the plant, the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine said on Friday.

"This grid allows us to support our own needs to ensure the level of radiation safety (…) This is another act of nuclear terror by the Russians," the department said.

The ministry recalled that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Zaporizhia NPP has already experienced a complete blackout eight times and has repeatedly been on the verge of a power outage.

As reported with reference to Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi, the Russian-occupied Zaporizhia has remained on one 750 kV power grid since May 7 after the last backup 330 kV grid was damaged.

Zaporizhia NPP with six VVER-1000 power units with a total capacity of 6,000 MW has not been generating electricity since September 11 of the same year after its occupation on March 3-4, 2022.

Tags: #zaporizhia_npp #blackout #ministry_of_energy_of_ukraine

MORE ABOUT

11:46 06.06.2025
Zaporizhia NPP training center attacked by UAVs fourth time this year

Zaporizhia NPP training center attacked by UAVs fourth time this year

13:03 06.05.2025
Any attempt to restart Zaporizhia NPP should be regarded as act of nuclear terrorism – Ukrainian official at INRA meeting

Any attempt to restart Zaporizhia NPP should be regarded as act of nuclear terrorism – Ukrainian official at INRA meeting

20:34 22.04.2025
ZNPP not to work without Ukraine

ZNPP not to work without Ukraine

11:43 17.04.2025
Explosions heard at Zaporizhia NPP almost every day over past week

Explosions heard at Zaporizhia NPP almost every day over past week

18:38 03.04.2025
Talks about restarting Zaporizhia NPP by Rosatom are direct violation of nuclear and radiation safety standards – Energoatom

Talks about restarting Zaporizhia NPP by Rosatom are direct violation of nuclear and radiation safety standards – Energoatom

10:31 20.03.2025
Zelenskyy confirms U.S. interest in Zaporizhia NPP

Zelenskyy confirms U.S. interest in Zaporizhia NPP

11:34 19.03.2025
Zelenskyy: Zaporizhia NPP won’t work without us, IAEA has never let us down

Zelenskyy: Zaporizhia NPP won’t work without us, IAEA has never let us down

16:23 04.03.2025
Situation at Zaporizhia NPP occupied for 3 years remains critically difficult - Haluschenko

Situation at Zaporizhia NPP occupied for 3 years remains critically difficult - Haluschenko

20:30 20.02.2025
Zaporizhia NPP relying on single off-site power line for more than week

Zaporizhia NPP relying on single off-site power line for more than week

18:25 12.02.2025
Kyiv won't allow IAEA to be used to legitimize occupation - Foreign Ministry

Kyiv won't allow IAEA to be used to legitimize occupation - Foreign Ministry

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy, Trump agree to meet teams working to protect Ukrainian skies

Yermak reports on Zelenskyy's talk with Trump

Emergency Service: One person dies in capital due to night attack

Civilian killed due to enemy strike on Kupyansk – Synehubov

Zelenskyy reports on return of group of Ukrainians from captivity

LATEST

NEURC introduces automatic reporting for electricity market participants

Kyivmiskbud will hold additional issue of shares from Oct 1 to raise UAH 2.56 bln

Zelenskyy presents state awards to police officers

American Chamber of Commerce chair urges Trump to protect US business in Ukraine by providing defense equipment

Agreement with Denmark on joint production important from security perspective – Zelenskyy

Ukraine managed to significantly increase quotas for export of sensitive agricultural products to EU – trade rep

Number of victims in Kryvyi Rih grows to three

Macron and Starmer to hold new meeting of Coalition of Willing

Russians hit Kryvyi Rih: casualties reported, civilian infrastructure damaged – authorities

Korean govt to allocate $10 mln for infrastructure projects in Ukraine – Economy Ministry

AD
AD