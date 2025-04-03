Interfax-Ukraine

18:38 03.04.2025

Talks about restarting Zaporizhia NPP by Rosatom are direct violation of nuclear and radiation safety standards – Energoatom

Talks about restarting Zaporizhia NPP by Rosatom are direct violation of nuclear and radiation safety standards – Energoatom

Energoatom categorically condemns attempts to legitimize the illegal management of Zaporizhia NPP and calls talks about its return to operation by Rosatom a direct violation of nuclear and radiation safety standards.

"The continued presence of Zaporizhia NPP under occupation is categorically unacceptable. Any talks about "restarting" the power units of Zaporizhia NPP under the control of Rosatom representatives are a direct violation of nuclear and radiation safety standards," the company said on Friday in response "to numerous requests from media representatives regarding information about the probable launch of Zaporizhia NPP."

"The license to operate Zaporizhia NPP is held by its legal operator, Energoatom, and only Ukrainian specialists have the right and competence to manage the plant," Energoatom emphasized.

"Energoatom indicated that the occupation has significantly worsened the condition of critical safety systems, and the lack of proper maintenance and access to original spare parts, violation of repair schedules and the inability to conduct full inspections leads to critical degradation of equipment and creates prerequisites for potential emergency situations.

"Statements about "professional management" of the plant by Rosatom representatives do not correspond to reality," the NPP operator emphasized.

As reported, the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine recently stated that any changes to the terms of the operating licenses for Zaporizhia NPP occupied by the Russian Federation, all six units of which are in a cold shutdown, are possible only after deoccupation and transfer to full control of Energoatom and supervision of the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate, demilitarization, demining and comprehensive safety inspection of all systems and facilities of the station.

