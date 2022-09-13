Facts

13:45 13.09.2022

Reintegration Ministry signs cooperation memo with intl mine clearance Foundation The HALO Trust

1 min read

The Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine signed a memorandum of cooperation with the international Foundation for mine clearance, The HALO Trust, the press service of the ministry reports.

"As part of the work of the coordination headquarters for the occupied territories, a memorandum was signed with the international charity foundation for mine clearance, The HALO Trust," the message reads.

The parties discussed plans to increase teams for manual and mechanized mine clearance in the territories liberated from the occupiers and agreed on joint educational campaigns for the population.

The HALO Trust is an international non-governmental organization that has been working in the field of mine action in 28 countries for more than 30 years with the support of the British Royal Family and the U.S. Department of State.

In Ukraine, the organization has been engaged in mine clearance since 2014 and has already cleared more than 4.2 million square meters of undetonated mines and ammunition of the territory.

