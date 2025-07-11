Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:19 11.07.2025

Ukraine, Italy sign action plan to restore water management infrastructure, develop European air monitoring system - Environment Ministry

Italy will help Ukraine restore critical water management infrastructure and develop a European air monitoring system, said Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine Svitlana Hrynchuk.

"We are developing and detailing our partnership with the Ministry of Environment and Energy Security of the Italian Republic. Back in 2023, a memorandum of understanding and cooperation in the field of sustainable development and environmental protection was signed between our departments in Rome. Today, at the URC2025 in the Italian capital, we concluded a framework action plan under the memorandum, and also approved a concept for monitoring atmospheric air quality," she wrote on Facebook on Friday.

The work plan includes implementation of bilateral and multilateral projects in the field of water resources, in particular in frontline and rural areas; support from the Italian side for the construction of water supply infrastructure; involvement of Italian engineering expertise, modern technologies and equipment, including energy-efficient pumping systems; improvement of hydrological, hydrochemical and hydromorphological monitoring for the formation of national policy and restoration of aquatic ecosystems; development of a European air monitoring system in Ukraine.

The minister noted that the concept, in particular, provides for the creation of a National Reference Laboratory and the establishment of a pilot air monitoring station in Ukraine with the assistance of Italy.

"The project budget is almost EUR2.5 million and provides for the purchase of relevant equipment, as well as personnel training and constant exchange of experience and strengthening of institutional capacity," she wrote.

