Ukraine and JEF to continue regular dialogue to more effectively counter challenges to European security

Deputy Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Ihor Brusylo has held a meeting with ambassadors and representatives of the embassies of the countries - members of the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF), the parties discussed strengthening cooperation and support for Ukraine in the context of full-scale aggression by the Russian Federation.

"The parties agreed to continue regular dialogue and coordination of actions to more effectively counter common security challenges in the European region," the presidential press service reported on Monday.

In addition, during the meeting, representatives of the JEF member states expressed strong support for Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic aspirations. In turn, Brusylo thanked the partners for their commitment to European security and the establishment of peace in Ukraine.

"Support from JEF member countries is important for strengthening Ukraine's defense capability. Our joint efforts today are aimed not only at countering Russian aggression, but also at building a reliable system of European security based on respect for international law and the territorial integrity of states," said the Deputy Head of the President’s Office.