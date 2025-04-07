Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

19:50 07.04.2025

Ukraine and JEF to continue regular dialogue to more effectively counter challenges to European security

1 min read
Ukraine and JEF to continue regular dialogue to more effectively counter challenges to European security

Deputy Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Ihor Brusylo has held a meeting with ambassadors and representatives of the embassies of the countries - members of the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF), the parties discussed strengthening cooperation and support for Ukraine in the context of full-scale aggression by the Russian Federation.

"The parties agreed to continue regular dialogue and coordination of actions to more effectively counter common security challenges in the European region," the presidential press service reported on Monday.

In addition, during the meeting, representatives of the JEF member states expressed strong support for Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic aspirations. In turn, Brusylo thanked the partners for their commitment to European security and the establishment of peace in Ukraine.

"Support from JEF member countries is important for strengthening Ukraine's defense capability. Our joint efforts today are aimed not only at countering Russian aggression, but also at building a reliable system of European security based on respect for international law and the territorial integrity of states," said the Deputy Head of the President’s Office.

Tags: #work #jef #cooperation

MORE ABOUT

20:41 27.03.2025
Construction work completed in Ukraine in 2024 increases by 23.5% - statistics

Construction work completed in Ukraine in 2024 increases by 23.5% - statistics

19:57 26.03.2025
Umerov discusses development of cooperation with reps of French defense companies

Umerov discusses development of cooperation with reps of French defense companies

21:06 12.03.2025
Defense Ministers of Ukraine, Qatar discuss expansion of cooperation

Defense Ministers of Ukraine, Qatar discuss expansion of cooperation

20:53 12.03.2025
Ministry of Defense interested in cooperation with USA in the field of defense innovations

Ministry of Defense interested in cooperation with USA in the field of defense innovations

20:35 12.03.2025
Zelenskyy: Waiting for delegation report from Saudi Arabia, preparing new tasks for our diplomacy

Zelenskyy: Waiting for delegation report from Saudi Arabia, preparing new tasks for our diplomacy

20:44 06.03.2025
Ukraine and Poland will expand cooperation within 'Czech initiative,' in defense and industrial complex - Umerov

Ukraine and Poland will expand cooperation within 'Czech initiative,' in defense and industrial complex - Umerov

20:35 06.03.2025
Zelenskyy discusses humanitarian demining, energy restoration with new Austrian Chancellor

Zelenskyy discusses humanitarian demining, energy restoration with new Austrian Chancellor

20:42 20.02.2025
Ukrainian, Moldovan interior ministries intensifying cooperation on border

Ukrainian, Moldovan interior ministries intensifying cooperation on border

20:10 07.02.2025
Stefanchuk meets with Chairman of NATO Military Committee Dragone in Kyiv

Stefanchuk meets with Chairman of NATO Military Committee Dragone in Kyiv

19:14 06.02.2025
Sybiha invites Côte d'Ivoire's FM to visit Ukraine

Sybiha invites Côte d'Ivoire's FM to visit Ukraine

HOT NEWS

Drones destroy 77,000 enemy targets in March – Syrsky

Over three months, Russia loses 146 soldiers per square kilometer of Ukrainian land – Khortytsia Task Force

Russia rejects unconditional ceasefire because it wants to strike from Black Sea at Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: It is important that Russian strike on people in Kryvy Rih doesn't remain without world reaction

AFU holding back 64,000 Russian soldiers in Kursk direction

LATEST

Zelenskyy appoints former prosecutor general Kostin as ambassador of Ukraine to Netherlands, permanent rep at organization for prohibition of chemical weapons

Zelenskyy appoints Melnyk as permanent rep to UN, dismisses him from post of Ambassador to Brazil – decree

Vatican sending Ukraine four ambulances with medicines

OSCE rep on media freedom condemns Russia’s missile attack on foreign broadcasting channel offices in Kyiv

Number of Diia.City residents increases by 200 companies since beginning of 2025

Italian trumpeter Fresu performs jazz interpretation of Ukrainian anthem at concert in Kyiv

Urgent UNSC meeting to be held at Ukraine's initiative on Tues following Russia's strike on Kryvyi Rih – Sybiha

Ukraine nationalizes assets of Russian oligarch Deripaska worth more than UAH 2 bln – SBU

Drones destroy 77,000 enemy targets in March – Syrsky

Ministries of Economy, Justice, Finance, Foreign Affairs involved in talks on minerals deal in USA this week – Svyrydenko

AD
AD
Empire School
AD