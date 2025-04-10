Ukraine and Australia discuss strengthening defense and security cooperation

Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Ihor Brusylo met with Christian Hirst, First Assistant Secretary and Head of the Europe Division at the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Australia. They discussed strengthening cooperation in the fields of defense and security against the backdrop of threats and challenges in the Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific regions.

As reported on the presidential website, the parties discussed coordination of efforts within international organizations and on global platforms to advance shared interests. "Australia remains a reliable partner of Ukraine in these challenging times of confronting Russian aggression. We highly appreciate Australia's consistent support for our country and are ready to maintain the high dynamics of bilateral engagement across all areas," Brusylo emphasized.