09:15 12.06.2025

Rubio hopes for constructive US-Russia cooperation to achieve lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio congratulated Russia on its national day and hopes for constructive cooperation to achieve lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine, the State Department website reports.

“On behalf of the American people, I want to congratulate the Russian people on Russia Day. The United States remains committed to supporting the Russian people as they continue to build on their aspirations for a brighter future,” a message posted on Thursday reads.

It is also noted that “we also take this opportunity to reaffirm the United States’ desire for constructive engagement with the Russian Federation to bring about a durable peace between Russia and Ukraine. It is our hope that peace will foster more mutually beneficial relations between our countries.”

