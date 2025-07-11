Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:44 11.07.2025

Ukraine and Italy sign memo on cooperation in science, research and higher education

2 min read

The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine and the Ministry of University and Research of the Italian Republic signed a memorandum on cooperation in the field of science, research and higher education.

"On July 11, 2025 in Rome, within the framework of the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2025, the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine and the Ministry of University and Research of the Italian Republic concluded a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the fields of science, research and higher education," the ministry said.

It is noted that the document confirms the parties' intentions to develop partnership through joint research, academic mobility, information exchange and support for scientists and students.

The memorandum, in particular, provides for cooperation in a number of areas: development of research infrastructure; biotechnology, biomedicine and neuroscience; new materials, "green" energy, ecology; agriculture and smart farming; preservation of cultural and architectural heritage.

"The memorandum opens up new opportunities for joint research, support for young scientists and launch of innovative projects. This is a strategic partnership based on shared values and the desire for development," the department added.

It is reported that the parties agreed that the implementation of the memorandum's provisions will not require additional budget expenditures and will be carried out within the available resources. The memorandum is concluded for five years with automatic extension.

Tags: #science #italy #cooperation

