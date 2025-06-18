Interfax-Ukraine
21:54 18.06.2025

Ukraine preparing to announce tender for development of Dobra lithium deposit – Yermak

Ukraine is preparing to announce a tender for the development of the Dobra lithium deposit, which could become the first project in the framework of cooperation with the United States, said head of the President’s Office, Andriy Yermak.

"Ukraine is preparing to announce a tender for the development of the Dobra lithium deposit in Kirovohrad region. This could be the first project in cooperation with the United States. I am glad to see that the process is underway and the results of our meetings in Washington a week ago are turning into concrete actions," Yermak wrote on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

In addition, the head of the President’s Office and First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko discussed cooperation with US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent on the sidelines of the G7 summit.

