Shmyhal discusses strengthening cooperation with new German FM

The Prime Minister and newly appointed German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul discussed strengthening economic and defense cooperation, investment prospects and Ukraine's European integration aspirations, the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine reported.

“On May 9, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal met with newly appointed German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul in Lviv to discuss economic and defense cooperation,” says a message posted on the government website on Friday.

It is reported that the meeting focused on the current situation on the front. Shmyhal stressed the importance of increasing sanctions pressure on Russia to force it to cease fire and expressed hope for the speedy adoption of the 17th EU sanctions package.

The meeting also focused on the prospects for investment in Ukraine, which offers significant business opportunities. Denys Shmyhal expressed hope that German companies would actively participate in the process of restoring and developing our country after the war. He also thanked German businesses that continue to operate in Ukraine, supporting our economy.

“The two sides also touched upon Ukraine's European integration aspirations and reforms on the path to full EU membership,” the prime minister stressed.

Separately, Shmyhal thanked the German people for their solidarity with Ukraine and for their military, financial and humanitarian assistance.