Zelenskyy, Norwegian PM discuss security issues

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre discussed security issues in Vilnius, in particular strengthening Ukrainian air defense, cooperation in the defense industry and increasing pressure on the Russian Federation, the head of the Ukrainian state said.

"With Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, we discussed continued support for Ukraine - strengthening air defense, investments in our defense industry, the importance of continuing and increasing pressure on Russia, in particular through sanctions," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram on Monday.

"We appreciate Norway's support, our cooperation in the field of security and defense, and the coordination of efforts to achieve a fair and sustainable peace. We are studying in detail the possibilities of doing even more together in all dimensions," Zelenskyy added.

He also expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister, the people of Norway, "all those who help us protect life."

As reported, on Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in Vilnius and is participating in the Bucharest Nine and Nordic summit.